Europa League - Group I
KRC Genk1Malmö FF0

KRC Genk v Malmö FF

Line-ups

KRC Genk

  • 1Vukovic
  • 31Maehle
  • 45Aidoo
  • 6Dewaest
  • 21Uronen
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 24Pozuelo
  • 25Berge
  • 77Ndongala
  • 10Samatta
  • 14Trossard

Substitutes

  • 3Nastic
  • 9Ingvartsen
  • 11Paintsil
  • 15Seck
  • 19Piotrowski
  • 30Jackers
  • 33Lucumí

Malmö FF

  • 27Dahlin
  • 26Vindheim
  • 24Nielsen
  • 17Bengtsson
  • 4SafariBooked at 31mins
  • 6Lewicki
  • 7Bachirou
  • 14Christiansen
  • 5Rieks
  • 23Antonsson
  • 9Rosenberg

Substitutes

  • 1Viitala
  • 2Larsson
  • 3Binaku
  • 8Traustason
  • 18Gall
  • 20Innocent
  • 31Brorsson
Referee:
Aleksei Eskov

Match Stats

Home TeamKRC GenkAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, KRC Genk 1, Malmö FF 0.

Foul by Alejandro Pozuelo (KRC Genk).

Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mbwana Aly Samatta.

Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF).

Goal!

Goal! KRC Genk 1, Malmö FF 0. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dieumerci Ndongala.

Jere Uronen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anders Christiansen (Malmö FF).

Attempt saved. Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sander Berge.

Booking

Behrang Safari (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Behrang Safari (Malmö FF).

Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sander Berge (KRC Genk) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Søren Rieks (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Markus Rosenberg.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).

Marcus Antonsson (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk).

Anders Christiansen (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Dewaest (KRC Genk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jere Uronen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Pozuelo (KRC Genk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Dewaest (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jere Uronen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Malmö FF).

Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

