Europa League - Group K
Dynamo Kiev2FC Astana1

Dynamo Kiev v FC Astana

Line-ups

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 26BurdaBooked at 42mins
  • 44Kádár
  • 23Pivaric
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 19Harmash
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 7Verbic
  • 43Rusyn

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 20Frezarin Bueno
  • 30Shabanov
  • 89Supriaha
  • 99Duelund

FC Astana

  • 1Eric
  • 2Rukavina
  • 44Postnikov
  • 5Anicic
  • 77Shomko
  • 14Tomasov
  • 6Kleinheisler
  • 18Maevski
  • 11Konzen Medina da Silva
  • 30Kabananga
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 7Muzhikov
  • 19Zainutdinov
  • 25Maliy
  • 27Logvinenko
  • 32Janga
  • 35Mokin
  • 45Murtazaev
Referee:
Halis Özkahya

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KievAway TeamFC Astana
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 2, FC Astana 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 2, FC Astana 1. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

Nazariy Rusyn (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana).

Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marin Tomasov (FC Astana).

Foul by Nazariy Rusyn (Dynamo Kyiv).

Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv).

Pedro Henrique (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Marin Tomasov is caught offside.

Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv).

Pedro Henrique (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv).

Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).

Offside, FC Astana. Richard Almeida de Oliveira tries a through ball, but Junior Kabananga is caught offside.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Denys Boyko.

Attempt saved. László Kleinheisler (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Richard Almeida de Oliveira.

Attempt missed. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Junior Kabananga.

Goal!

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC Astana 1. Marin Anicic (FC Astana) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Kabananga with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Mykyta Burda.

Attempt saved. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.

Nazariy Rusyn (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana).

Goal!

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC Astana 0. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

Attempt missed. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by László Kleinheisler.

Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv).

László Kleinheisler (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mykyta Burda with a headed pass.

Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Ivan Maevski.

Denys Boyko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FC Astana).

Top Stories