Rennes v FK Jablonec

Match ends, Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1.
Line-ups
Rennes
- 40Koubek
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 4Sitoe
- 15Bensebaini
- 21AndréBooked at 83mins
- 26GelinSubstituted forBen Arfaat 65'minutes
- 8Grenier
- 7SarrSubstituted forBourigeaudat 75'minutes
- 9Siebatcheu
- 22Del CastilloSubstituted forNiangat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zeffane
- 11Niang
- 12Lea Siliki
- 14Bourigeaud
- 16Diallo
- 18Ben Arfa
- 28Poha
FK Jablonec
- 30Hruby
- 26HolesBooked at 90mins
- 2Hovorka
- 13Lischka
- 5Hanousek
- 3Hübschman
- 8MasopustSubstituted forKubistaat 77'minutes
- 10Travnik
- 7PovazanecBooked at 70mins
- 25JovovicBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBreckaat 88'minutes
- 15DolezalSubstituted forChramostaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hanus
- 9Ikaunieks
- 18Acosta
- 19Chramosta
- 22Jankovic
- 23Brecka
- 27Kubista
- Referee:
- Ola Hobber Nilsen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).
Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Rennes. Jordan Siebatcheu draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by David Hovorka.
Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Jablonec. Tomas Brecka replaces Vladimir Jovovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) because of an injury.
Offside, FK Jablonec. Michal Travnik tries a through ball, but Jan Chramosta is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) because of an injury.
Booking
Benjamin André (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).
Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by David Lischka.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jan Chramosta (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Jablonec. Vojtech Kubista replaces Lukas Masopust.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Benjamin Bourigeaud replaces Ismaila Sarr.
Attempt missed. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Vlastimil Hruby.
Attempt saved. Benjamin André (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Benjamin André (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec).
Offside, Rennes. Clément Grenier tries a through ball, but Damien Da Silva is caught offside.
Booking
Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec).
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Jeremy Gelin.