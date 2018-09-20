First Half ends, Marseille 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt
-
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 17Sarr
- 23RamiSubstituted forDiasat 7'minutes
- 15Caleta-Car
- 4Kamara
- 27Lopez
- 12Strootman
- 26Thauvin
- 10Payet
- 5Ocampos
- 28Germain
Substitutes
- 2H Sakai
- 7Radonjic
- 8Sanson
- 11Mitroglou
- 18Amavi
- 19Dias
- 40Escales
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 24da Costa
- 19Abraham
- 2Ndicka
- 15WillemsBooked at 15mins
- 20Hasebe
- 16Torró
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 9Haller
- 10Kostic
Substitutes
- 3Falette
- 5Fernandes
- 8Jovic
- 23Russ
- 26Beyreuther
- 27Müller
- 37Zimmermann
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Thauvin with a cross.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Strootman (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.
Attempt saved. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jetro Willems.
Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.
Offside, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.
Booking
Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.