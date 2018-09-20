Europa League - Group H
Marseille1Frankfurt0

Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 23RamiSubstituted forDiasat 7'minutes
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 4Kamara
  • 27Lopez
  • 12Strootman
  • 26Thauvin
  • 10Payet
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28Germain

Substitutes

  • 2H Sakai
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Sanson
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 18Amavi
  • 19Dias
  • 40Escales

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 24da Costa
  • 19Abraham
  • 2Ndicka
  • 15WillemsBooked at 15mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 16Torró
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 9Haller
  • 10Kostic

Substitutes

  • 3Falette
  • 5Fernandes
  • 8Jovic
  • 23Russ
  • 26Beyreuther
  • 27Müller
  • 37Zimmermann
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Marseille 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Thauvin with a cross.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).

Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Strootman (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.

Attempt saved. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jetro Willems.

Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.

Offside, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.

Booking

Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).

Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk11001013
2Besiktas10100001
3Sarpsborg 0810100001
4Malmö FF100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11002113
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Standard Liege100112-10
4Akhisarspor100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11002113
2Rennes11001013
3FC Astana100112-10
4FK Jablonec100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories