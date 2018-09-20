Europa League - Group L
MOL Vidi0BATE Borisov1

MOL Vidi v BATE Borisov

Line-ups

MOL Vidi

  • 12Tujvel
  • 5Fiola
  • 23Juhász
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 22dos Santos TavaresBooked at 13mins
  • 11Nego
  • 8Hadzic
  • 19Nikolov
  • 10Kovács
  • 77MilanovBooked at 30mins
  • 44Scepovic

Substitutes

  • 13Berecz
  • 15Hodzic
  • 17Pátkai
  • 25Tamas
  • 51Harsfalvi
  • 55Toth
  • 65Hangya

BATE Borisov

  • 48Scherbitski
  • 33Polyakov
  • 19MilunovicBooked at 36mins
  • 21Filipenko
  • 4Filipovic
  • 25Baga
  • 5Yablonski
  • 8Dragun
  • 10Ivanic
  • 24Tuominen
  • 22Stasevich

Substitutes

  • 7Berezkin
  • 15Skavysh
  • 17Rios
  • 18Kizito
  • 35Chichkan
  • 42Volodko
  • 62Gordeychuk
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamMOL VidiAway TeamBATE Borisov
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, MOL Vidi 0, BATE Borisov 1.

Offside, MOL Vidi. Georgi Milanov tries a through ball, but Attila Fiola is caught offside.

Offside, BATE Borisov. Mirko Ivanic tries a through ball, but Jasse Tuominen is caught offside.

Offside, BATE Borisov. Mirko Ivanic tries a through ball, but Jasse Tuominen is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun.

Offside, MOL Vidi. Stopira tries a through ball, but Marko Scepovic is caught offside.

István Kovács (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov).

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.

Attempt saved. István Kovács (MOL Vidi) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marko Scepovic.

Attempt missed. Stopira (MOL Vidi) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Georgi Milanov following a set piece situation.

Booking

Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marko Scepovic (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov).

Offside, BATE Borisov. Jasse Tuominen tries a through ball, but Mirko Ivanic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. István Kovács (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Loic Nego.

Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).

Loic Nego (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi).

Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.

Goal!

Goal! MOL Vidi 0, BATE Borisov 1. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Evgeni Yablonski.

Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by István Kovács (MOL Vidi).

Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loic Nego.

Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Egor Filipenko.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Igor Stasevich.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Attila Fiola.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Egor Filipenko.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Denis Polyakov.

Booking

Stopira (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denis Polyakov (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stopira (MOL Vidi).

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov).

Top Stories