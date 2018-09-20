Europa League - Group G
Rapid Vienna0Spartak Moscow0

Rapid Vienna v Spartak Moscow

Line-ups

Rapid Vienna

  • 1Strebinger
  • 3Müldür
  • 6Sonnleitner
  • 4Barac
  • 19Potzmann
  • 39LjubicicBooked at 11mins
  • 8Schwab
  • 10Murg
  • 28Knasmüllner
  • 97Ivan
  • 29Alar

Substitutes

  • 9Berisha
  • 15Martic
  • 20Hofmann
  • 21Knoflach
  • 22Pavlovic
  • 24Auer
  • 25Kostic

Spartak Moscow

  • 98Maksimenko
  • 92Rasskazov
  • 16Bocchetti
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 25Melgarejo
  • 40Timofeev
  • 11Lucas Martins
  • 47Zobnin
  • 27Lomovitskiy
  • 9Mendes AndradeBooked at 32mins
  • 99Rocha Neves

Substitutes

  • 3Petkovic
  • 19Samedov
  • 22Ignatov
  • 23Kombarov
  • 32Rebrov
  • 71Popov
  • 88Tashaev
Referee:
Alain Bieri

Match Stats

Home TeamRapid ViennaAway TeamSpartak Moscow
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, SK Rapid Wien 0, Spartak Moscow 0.

Foul by Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien).

Pedro Rocha (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Andrei Ivan (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deni Alar.

Offside, SK Rapid Wien. Stefan Schwab tries a through ball, but Andrei Ivan is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Ljubicic.

Attempt saved. Andrei Ivan (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Murg.

Booking

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Lorenzo Melgarejo tries a through ball, but Zé Luís is caught offside.

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando (Spartak Moscow).

Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deni Alar.

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien).

Pedro Rocha (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mert Müldür (SK Rapid Wien).

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Zé Luís tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien).

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Thomas Murg.

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien).

Attempt saved. Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deni Alar.

Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrei Ivan.

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Marvin Potzmann.

Attempt saved. Artem Timofeev (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Foul by Marvin Potzmann (SK Rapid Wien).

Alexander Lomovitskiy (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christoph Knasmüllner with a cross following a corner.

Corner, SK Rapid Wien. Conceded by Salvatore Bocchetti.

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Roman Zobnin tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Deni Alar (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Schwab.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

