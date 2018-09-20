Europa League - Group C
FC Copenhagen0Zenit St Petersburg1

FC Copenhagen v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

  • 21Joronen
  • 22Ankersen
  • 19Vavro
  • 5Bjelland
  • 20BoilesenBooked at 37mins
  • 29Skov
  • 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 8Thomsen
  • 7Fischer
  • 28Sotiriou
  • 14N'Doye

Substitutes

  • 1Andersen
  • 3Bengtsson
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 6Kvist
  • 11Kodro
  • 16Gregus
  • 33Falk Jensen

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 2Anyukov
  • 5Paredes
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 20Mak
  • 11Driussi
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 10Marchisio
  • 15Nabiullin
  • 17Shatov
  • 23Mevlja
  • 29Zabolotny
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Robert Skov (FC København).

Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Viktor Fischer (FC København).

Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt saved. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC København 0, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC København 0, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg).

Goal!

Goal! FC København 0, Zenit St Petersburg 1. Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi with a through ball.

Foul by Viktor Fischer (FC København).

Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolai Boilesen (FC København).

Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Skov (FC København) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev tries a through ball, but Sebastián Driussi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

Booking

Nicolai Boilesen (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolai Boilesen (FC København).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolai Boilesen with a cross.

Denis Vavro (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Robert Mak tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross.

Foul by Zeca (FC København).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).

Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC København. Denis Vavro tries a through ball, but Dame N'Doye is caught offside.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Alexander Anyukov tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg).

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).

Top Stories