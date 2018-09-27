Bristol City v Aston Villa
Bristol City will be without centre-back Tomas Kalas as the Chelsea loanee recovers from surgery on a broken jaw he sustained in Friday's loss at Wigan.
He adds to a growing Robins injury list including Mo Eisa, Korey Smith, Bailey Wright and Jens Hegeler.
Yannick Bolasie is close to making his first Villa start as the Everton loanee edges towards full fitness after a year out with a knee injury.
He has made three substitute appearances since joining the club.
Meanwhile, the Championship fixture has been put back to a 20:00 BST kick-off at short notice because of an anticipated capacity crowd.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio WM:
"We haven't quite got the balance right yet, we've made a lot of mistakes defensively, and we're going to have to be a bit more resilient than we have been at the minute defensively.
"We've tried to be a bit more expansive but for me we're too open at the moment, we haven't quite got the balance correct.
"Fitting into what we did last year is easy for some, but the six that have now joined us will take a bit of time, it's not an excuse, it's the way it is."
Match facts
- Bristol City's 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in their most recent league meeting in January was their heaviest against them since November 1959 (also a 5-0 defeat).
- Aston Villa's last away league win at Ashton Gate against Bristol City was back in December 1979 in the top-flight, with Gary Shaw scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win.
- Aston Villa have won just one of their last seven Championship games (D4 L2) despite scoring in each of those matches (nine goals in total).
- Bristol City have won 14 points from their opening nine Championship games for the third consecutive season.
- Aston Villa have had more different goalscorers than any other team in the Championship this season (11 players).
- Bristol City's Andreas Weimann has scored five goals in nine Championship appearances this season, as many as he did in 42 outings for former club Derby in the competition in 2017-18.