Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Partick Thistle0

Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 5Durnan
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 19Vincent
  • 10Longridge
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 8Beadling
  • 14Devine
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 36Muirhead

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 37Scobbie
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 15Melbourne
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 33Quitongo
  • 39Ntambwe
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Live Text

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr6411118313
2Inverness CT633094512
3Dundee Utd6321117411
4Ross County632173411
5Partick Thistle7313911-210
6Morton62318629
7Queen of Sth622213768
8Dunfermline7133613-76
9Alloa603338-53
10Falkirk6006313-100
View full Scottish Championship table

