Ross Wallace: Fleetwood Town agree deal for former Scotland winger

Ross Wallace made 31 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Winger Ross Wallace has agreed a deal to join League One club Fleetwood Town.

The 33-year-old joins the Cod Army following a successful trial period, having been released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Ross's quality into our squad," Fleetwood manager Joey Barton said.

The once-capped Scotland international, who has also played for Sunderland, Preston and Burnley, should be eligible for Saturday's trip to Southend.

Fleetwood have not disclosed the length of Wallace's deal at Highbury.

