Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 1.
Sampdoria 0-1 Inter Milan
-
- From the section European Football
Marcelo Brozovic scored a 94th-minute winner to earn Inter Milan victory at Sampdoria in a match which saw three goals ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
With the match goalless, Inter's Kwadwo Asamoah and Sampdoria's Gregoire Defrel had efforts disallowed.
Inter had also had Radja Nainggolan's first-half strike ruled out by VAR.
Croatia midfielder Brozovic struck in the dying moments to earn Inter a second Serie A win of the season.
Nainggolan's goal was ruled out because of an offside in the build-up while Asamoah had a strike disallowed because the ball had earlier gone out of play.
VAR spotted an offside before what Defrel thought was a late winner and to compound matters the French forward was booked for removing his shirt to celebrate the disallowed goal.
The win lifts Inter to seventh in the table, one place below Sampdoria. Both teams have seven points after five games.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 26TonelliBooked at 90mins
- 3Andersen
- 29Murru
- 10PraetSubstituted forBarretoat 59'minutes
- 6Ekdal
- 11RamírezSubstituted forSalaat 90+2'minutes
- 16LinettyBooked at 6minsSubstituted forJanktoat 59'minutes
- 92DefrelBooked at 90mins
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 4Vieira
- 7Sala
- 8Barreto
- 14Jankto
- 15Colley
- 18Leverbe
- 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
- 25Ferrari
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 40Stijepovic
- 72Belec
- 95Rolando
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 23MirandaBooked at 20mins
- 18Asamoah
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forPerisicat 60'minutes
- 14NainggolanSubstituted forValeroat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forKeitaat 69'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 10Martínez
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 15João Mário
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 44Perisic
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
- Attendance:
- 22,835
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 1.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria).
Booking
Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria).
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 1. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Jacopo Sala replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria).
Booking
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Offside, Sampdoria. Jakub Jankto tries a through ball, but Gregoire Defrel is caught offside.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Albin Ekdal.
Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Miranda.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) because of an injury.