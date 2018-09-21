Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not expecting goals repeat

Mohamed Salah has not scored since Liverpool's win over Brighton in August

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the club "do not expect" Mohamed Salah to replicate his goalscoring form of last season - and joked his striker is facing "a crisis".

Salah, 26, scored 44 goals for the Reds last season but has only found the back of the net twice so far this term.

"Wow, that is a crisis," Klopp said.

"No one remembers that (how he started last season). It is really no problem."

Egypt international Salah scored Liverpool's opening goal of the season against West Ham in August, but has not scored since his strike in the Reds' win over Brighton four weeks ago.

But manager Klopp says he is not worried about Salah's lack of goals, though admitted it was "normal" that fans would want more.

When asked if people were expecting the same from him as last season, Klopp said: "Of course everyone expects that, that is clear.

"We don't expect that but we want him to score as often as possible."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea, and face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday, and Klopp says Salah remains a "threat" to the opposition.

"On the defensive side the last two games he was outstanding, perfect, and it is so important in these games especially, so that says everything about him: that he is really ready to work for the team in these moments," Klopp said.

"It is a completely normal situation for an offensive player that they have times when they don't score. But he is still a threat, has fantastic situations in both games and he is in a good shape."