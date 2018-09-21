Primeiro eliminate Mazembe from African Champions League

The winners of the African Champions League will qualify for the Club World Cup in UAE

Five-time winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo have been eliminated from the Africa Champions League by Angola's Primeiro de Agosto.

Primeiro advance to the semi-finals on the away goals rule thanks to a 1-1 draw in Lubumbashi.

Last Saturday's goalless first leg in Luanda was overshadowed by the deaths of five fans who were crushed.

The Angolans will face a Tunisian side in the last four in the shape of either Etoile du Sahel or Esperance.

Those two clubs meet later on Friday with Esperance travelling to Sousse with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Hosts Mazembe, who won the second-tier Confederation Cup last year, took the lead after just 12 minutes through Jackson Muleka and then had a goal ruled out for offside.

DR Congo-born Mongo Bokamba then scored the all-important equaliser from a free-kick on 34 minutes.

Mazembe missed the chance to take the lead just before half-time when Ben Malango was fouled for a penalty but his own tentative effort was saved by goalkeeper Tony Cabaca.

The home fans thought their side had taken the lead with 20 minutes left to play when veteran Tresor Mputu scored but it was ruled as the referee had already blown to award Mazembe a free kick.

The Angolans held on to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Later on Friday holders Wydad Casablanca must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg when they welcome visitors Entente Setif of Algeria.

The winners will then face either eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt or Horoya, who play on Saturday, that tie is goalless after the first leg in Guinea.