Aubameyang: My dad has not agreed to coach Gabon

Pierre Francois Aubameyang is a former Gabon international and captained them at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that his father Pierre Francois has not agreed to become joint coach of Gabon.

On Thursday, the Gabon Football Federation announced that Aubameyang Senior and another former international, Daniel Cousin, would be coaching the Panthers.

Pierre-Emerick has taken to social media to condemn the announcement.

"You (the federation) announce to the whole world that my father is going to be national team coach - you don't even have his agreement," he posted.

"The president of the federation called my father and didn't even ask about his health - even though he is sick at the moment.

"Just going ahead and giving a press conference even though my dad had said he would be giving an answer the next day - which was going to be 'no' by the way.

"Not even letting him have the choice to negotiate over his staff for example. Anyway the day the federation stops being amateurish maybe the national team will be able to progress and once against earn some good results.

"You ask yourselves why I have problems with you? Why I don't want to come and play for the national team? Well you have just shown why once more."