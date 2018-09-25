St Johnstone v Celtic

Tommy Wright sees Brendan Rodgers' Celtic as "the team everybody has to beat" to win trophies

Wednesday's League Cup opponents Celtic are still the benchmark, believes St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright.

After winning back-to-back domestic trebles in his first two seasons as manager, Brendan Rodgers admitted Celtic fans should be "alarmed" following Sunday's loss at Kilmarnock.

It is their poorest start to a league campaign in 20 years.

"Brendan is just calling it as he sees it," said Wright before hosting the cup holders in the quarter-finals.

"He is an honest, straight-talking manager. If he comes out and says, 'everything is rosy in the garden and we are playing brilliantly' the Celtic fans will see through it, everybody will see through it.

"It might be a wee reminder to his players. Their form has been indifferent, they haven't hit the heights that they have shown but they still have the best squad, still will be the team everybody has to beat to win cups and win the league and it is only six games [played in the league]."

Saints held Celtic to two draws in Glasgow last season but lost heavily to Rodgers' side in Perth.

"My job is to try to make it after Wednesday night that they are still indifferent," Wright added.

"But I have watched them a couple of times, I watched them in the Old Firm game and in Europe.

"The Old Firm game in particular they were outstanding, totally dominated it.

"I think when a team is successful they are going to hit a period where their form is a bit indifferent."