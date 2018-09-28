Hull City v Middlesbrough

Hull forward Evandro has contributed three assists so far this season but is still unavailable

Hull City will be without midfielder Dan Batty, who has already missed two games since damaging his knee in their 2-0 win over Ipswich on 15 September.

Forward Evandro (hamstring) will miss a second successive match, while defender Ondrej Mazuch is still to reach full fitness.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, who has no fresh injury concerns, is likely to revert to his strongest line-up.

He made 11 changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Preston.

Match facts