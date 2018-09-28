Hull City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City will be without midfielder Dan Batty, who has already missed two games since damaging his knee in their 2-0 win over Ipswich on 15 September.
Forward Evandro (hamstring) will miss a second successive match, while defender Ondrej Mazuch is still to reach full fitness.
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, who has no fresh injury concerns, is likely to revert to his strongest line-up.
He made 11 changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Preston.
Match facts
- Hull have lost four of their last five league matches against Middlesbrough, winning the other 4-2 in the Premier League in April 2017.
- Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five league matches away at Hull but won most recently in their game last season.
- Hull ended a five-game losing streak in the league at home with a win against Ipswich Town, they have not won successive games at the KCOM Stadium since four consecutive games in April 2017.
- Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last 13 Championship games excluding play-offs (W8 D4), keeping seven clean sheets in their last nine games (W5 D2 L1).
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won five of his last six league meetings with Hull (D1).
- Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in three of Hull's last five Championship goals (2 goals, 1 assist).