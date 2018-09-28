Championship
Norwich15:00Wigan
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

Norwich boss Daniel Farke
Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be hoping for a fourth straight win when they host Wigan
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki could return to the starting line-up after being rested for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Wycombe.

Defender Ivo Pinto made his return from a hamstring injury on Tuesday and could retain his place, but midfielder Kenny Mclean (ankle) remains absent.

Wigan strikers Will Grigg and James Vaughan are fit again after missing the 1-0 win over Bristol City last Friday.

However, Dan Burn (foot) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won four of their six home matches against Wigan in all competitions (D1 L1).
  • Wigan have won two of their 10 league matches against Norwich (D4 L4), last winning in March 2015.
  • Norwich have won each of their last three Championship games, keeping two clean sheets - the last time they won four on the bounce in the Championship came back in September 2016.
  • Wigan have lost back to back away league games failing to score in both - the last time they went on a longer run of consecutive defeats without scoring came in August 2015 (run of four).
  • Only Leeds and Aston Villa (both six) have scored more headed goals than Wigan this campaign (four).
  • Norwich's Moritz Leitner has created more chances than any other Championship player yet to record an assist this season (17 chances created and no assists).

Saturday 29th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
