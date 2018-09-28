Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Charlie Mulgrew has scored three goals this season

Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew returns after missing the last two matches and is likely to take the place of the suspended Derrick Williams.

Striker Ben Brereton is ineligible as he is currently on loan from opponents Nottingham Forest.

Forest winger Diogo Goncalves starts a three-match ban for his red card against Stoke in the Carabao Cup.

Striker Daryl Murphy will hope to retain his place after coming back into the team and scoring in that game.

Match facts