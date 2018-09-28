Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew returns after missing the last two matches and is likely to take the place of the suspended Derrick Williams.
Striker Ben Brereton is ineligible as he is currently on loan from opponents Nottingham Forest.
Forest winger Diogo Goncalves starts a three-match ban for his red card against Stoke in the Carabao Cup.
Striker Daryl Murphy will hope to retain his place after coming back into the team and scoring in that game.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in six league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W3 D3) since losing 4-1 in January 2014.
- Nottingham Forest have won two of their last 13 away matches at Blackburn in all competitions (D3 L8).
- Blackburn are currently enjoying a 24-game unbeaten run at Ewood Park in the EFL (W15 D9) since a 1-0 defeat by AFC Wimbledon in September 2017 - only once in their history have they have they gone longer without defeat on home soil (30 games unbeaten between April 1911 and December 1912).
- Forest boss Aitor Karanka has never won against Blackburn in five previous attempts, all in the Championship (W0 D4 L1).
- Blackburn's Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 10 goals from seven appearances in all competitions so far this season (6 goals, 4 assists).
- Eighty-two percent of Nottingham Forest's goals in the Championship this season have been scored in the second half (9/11); the highest percentage of any side.