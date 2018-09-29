Cheltenham Town v Lincoln City
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|9
|7
|1
|1
|18
|7
|11
|22
|2
|Exeter
|9
|6
|1
|2
|18
|9
|9
|19
|3
|Newport
|9
|6
|1
|2
|10
|13
|-3
|19
|4
|Colchester
|9
|4
|4
|1
|20
|8
|12
|16
|5
|Carlisle
|9
|5
|1
|3
|10
|10
|0
|16
|6
|Yeovil
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|7
|9
|15
|7
|Oldham
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|9
|6
|15
|8
|Forest Green
|9
|3
|6
|0
|13
|7
|6
|15
|9
|Swindon
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|14
|2
|15
|10
|Stevenage
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|9
|2
|15
|11
|MK Dons
|9
|3
|5
|1
|9
|7
|2
|14
|12
|Bury
|9
|4
|1
|4
|14
|11
|3
|13
|13
|Tranmere
|9
|3
|4
|2
|10
|8
|2
|13
|14
|Port Vale
|9
|4
|1
|4
|10
|8
|2
|13
|15
|Crawley
|9
|4
|1
|4
|11
|11
|0
|13
|16
|Mansfield
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|7
|3
|11
|17
|Crewe
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|9
|0
|8
|18
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|19
|Cambridge
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|8
|20
|Northampton
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|21
|Morecambe
|9
|2
|0
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|6
|22
|Grimsby
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|16
|-11
|5
|23
|Notts County
|9
|0
|3
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|3
|24
|Macclesfield
|9
|0
|2
|7
|7
|18
|-11
|2