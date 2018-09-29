League Two
Macclesfield15:00Forest Green
Venue: Moss Rose

Macclesfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City97111871122
2Exeter9612189919
3Newport96121013-319
4Colchester94412081216
5Carlisle95131010016
6Yeovil9432167915
7Oldham9432159615
8Forest Green9360137615
9Swindon94321614215
10Stevenage9432119215
11MK Dons935197214
12Bury94141411313
13Tranmere9342108213
14Port Vale9414108213
15Crawley94141111013
16Mansfield8251107311
17Crewe82249908
18Cheltenham9225711-48
19Cambridge9225816-88
20Northampton9144813-57
21Morecambe9207518-136
22Grimsby9126516-115
23Notts County90361024-143
24Macclesfield9027718-112
View full League Two table

Top Stories