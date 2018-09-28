Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Motherwell
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Chris Burke has started the season in fine form for Kilmarnock
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock have won back-to-back league meetings with Motherwell for the first time since August 2014; they have never won three in succession against them in the top flight.
  • Motherwell were on a four-match winning streak over Kilmarnock in the league at Rugby Park before they lost their most recent match there last season (1-0 in December 2017).
  • Kilmarnock have won 11 of their past 14 home league games (D1 L2), after having won only one of 16 prior to this run (D5 L10).
  • Motherwell have already lost four of their six league games this season (W1 D1), as many as their final 14 games of 2017-18 combined (W5 D5 L4).
  • Chris Burke has been directly involved in three goals in Kilmarnock's last two league games (one goal, two assists), as many as his previous 24 league appearances combined.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
View full Scottish Premiership table

