St Mirren v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- St Mirren have won both of their last two top-flight meetings with Hibernian; they have never won three in a row against them at this level.
- Since failing to win any of their first eight visits to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L3), Hibs have since won four of the most recent seven (D1 L2).
- After beating Dundee in their opening game of the season, St Mirren have gone five league games without a win (D1 L4), last going on a longer winless run in the Scottish Premiership in December 2014 (eight games).
- Hibernian, who beat Dundee 3-0 last time out to end a run of seven away league matches without a victory, haven't won back-to-back away league matches since October 2017.
- Excluding own goals, whilst only Rangers (10) have had more different goalscorers in this season's Premiership than Hibs (8), St. Mirren have had the fewest in the competition, with Daniel Mullen their only player to score a goal for them so far this season.