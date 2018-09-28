Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

Steven Naismith missed a penalty in last weekend's draw with Livingston
Steven Naismith missed a penalty in last weekend's draw with Livingston but was on target in Hearts' midweek win over Motherwell in the League Cup

  • Hearts are unbeaten in their last three meetings with St Johnstone in the top-flight (W2 D1), this following a run of seven games without a win over them in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L4).
  • St Johnstone have won just two of their past 10 league visits to Tynecastle Park (D2 L6) and are winless in their last four (D2 L2).
  • This is Hearts' best start to a Scottish Premiership season (16 points from six games) since the 2005-06 campaign.
  • St Johnstone's 5-1 hammering at Rangers on Sunday left them eight points behind Hearts after two wins, two draws and two defeats.
  • Steven Naismith has been directly involved in eight of Hearts' 11 league goals so far; he is the Premiership's top scorer with five goals, and no player has more assists than him (three, level with Rangers' Scott Arfield).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
