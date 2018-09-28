Celtic v Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Celtic Park

Captains Graeme Shinnie and Scott Brown will go head-to-head at Celtic Park
Captains Graeme Shinnie and Scott Brown will go head-to-head at Celtic Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic and Aberdeen have not played out a league draw since March 2012, a 1-1 stalemate. They have gone 23 such meetings without a draw since.
  • Aberdeen's 1-0 win over Celtic in May last season ended an eight-game losing streak against the champions in the league; they last beat them in back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings in October 2004.
  • Celtic will be aiming to avoid going three league games without a win for the first time since November 2012, a run which they ended with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen.
  • Aberdeen, who have drawn both of their last two away leagues games 1-1 in 2018-19, haven't drawn three in a row in the league on their travels since the final three such games of the 2012-13 campaign.
  • Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has been directly involved in eight goals in his past six league starts against Aberdeen (six goals, two assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
View full Scottish Premiership table

