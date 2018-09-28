Celtic v Aberdeen
- Celtic and Aberdeen have not played out a league draw since March 2012, a 1-1 stalemate. They have gone 23 such meetings without a draw since.
- Aberdeen's 1-0 win over Celtic in May last season ended an eight-game losing streak against the champions in the league; they last beat them in back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings in October 2004.
- Celtic will be aiming to avoid going three league games without a win for the first time since November 2012, a run which they ended with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen.
- Aberdeen, who have drawn both of their last two away leagues games 1-1 in 2018-19, haven't drawn three in a row in the league on their travels since the final three such games of the 2012-13 campaign.
- Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has been directly involved in eight goals in his past six league starts against Aberdeen (six goals, two assists).