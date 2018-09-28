Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Leading scorer Danny Ings (centre) returns for Southampton on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could equal the Premier League record by naming an unchanged starting line-up for the seventh consecutive match from the beginning of a season.

Ivan Cavaleiro is available after making his comeback from a back injury in Tuesday's League Cup exit.

Southampton welcome back leading scorer Danny Ings, who was ineligible to face parent club Liverpool last weekend.

Moi Elyounoussi and Manolo Gabbiadini should return but Shane Long is likely to miss out with a toe problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@mfisherfootball: Wolves continue to win new admirers. Their excellent performance in the draw at Manchester United persuaded more observers that Nuno's side rank as one of the best new arrivals to the Premier League in years.

Anyone who witnessed their stroll to the Championship title will know that there's more to come - and turning numerous chances into goals is their main issue.

Goals have been a long-term problem for Southampton, so Danny Ings' availability is a major boost.

He has scored three of their six so far and is surely the main threat to Wolves' unbeaten home record that stretches back to January.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We're a work in progress but for the most part I'm pleased with our general play.

"Since I've come here, up to the Everton game next week we'll have had 19 games and only six at home.

"Our away form is a reflection of how we're trying to play. Sometimes when the onus isn't so much on being on the front foot, as the away team it can be easier to play the games you're faced with."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Before this week, I had only predicted one win for Wolves this season in their first six matches, but I must admit I had not really watched that much of them before the draw at Old Trafford. Mea culpa, because actually they look a really well-balanced side.

At the same time as Wolves were looking so impressive against United, Southampton were having a very different afternoon at Anfield. I think Saints will have another difficult day at Molineux.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have gone five matches without victory against Wolves in all competitions, losing the last three. They have never suffered four defeats in a row in this fixture.

However, Wolves are winless in eight top-flight meetings, losing both previous Premier League encounters in 2003-04, since a 3-0 victory at The Dell in April 1980.

Wolves won at home to Southampton for the first time in 10 attempts in the most recent meeting at Molineux, a Championship game in April 2009.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could extend their unbeaten top-flight run to five games for the first time since November 1981.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have gone 12 league matches without defeat at Molineux since losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in January (W7, D5).

If Wolves avoid defeat they will reach double figures in points after seven matches. They have never accrued 10 points in fewer than 11 Premier League games.

They have had 89 attempts on goal, a tally only surpassed by the top three sides prior to this weekend's round of matches.

Their six games have produced 12 goals, the second fewest in the division behind Crystal Palace's 10.

Southampton