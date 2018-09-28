Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goals for Manchester City last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City look set to rotate their squad ahead of the Champions League next week, with Riyad Mahrez in line to start after scoring twice as a substitute against Cardiff.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eliaquim Managala and Claudio Bravo are all still injured.

Brighton pair Pascal Gross and Dale Stephens are out with respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Jose Izquierdo is nearing a return to fitness and Florin Andone is under consideration to make his debut.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: A week away from their mouth-watering duel with Liverpool, Manchester City could strike a decisive psychological blow by ensuring they arrive at Anfield above Jurgen Klopp's side in the table.

If the champions beat Brighton, then only a win for the Reds at Stamford Bridge will prevent that occurrence - and with events in west London commencing once this match has concluded, there's even greater incentive for City to ensure there are no unexpected slip ups.

The Seagulls arrive at the Etihad with just two wins since early March but it's ironic that both of them have been against Manchester United, the only league opponents City have succumbed to in their last 21 league matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Along with playing Liverpool away, I would say that this is the toughest game. We did okay in the Liverpool one and might've got a result there, so you always have to be positive going into games like this.

"No-one expects us to get anything from it, so that's normal and that pressure is taken off, but we want to do as well as we can."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have talked before about how good Brighton are at fighting back in games but it is not a positive that they seem to have to go behind before you see a reaction.

It is Manchester City they are playing this week so I think we can forgive them if they do ship a goal or two.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City completed a Premier League double over Brighton last season, including a 3-1 win in May's corresponding fixture which was City's final home league game of 2017-18.

Brighton have never won at Manchester City in eight previous attempts (D2, L6).

The Seagulls' last league win over City was a 2-1 home victory in the second tier in April 1989.

Manchester City

Manchester City's sole defeat this season came in their last home match, a 2-1 Champions League loss to Lyon.

They have won back-to-back games in all competitions since that defeat and scored eight goals without reply in the process.

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped only four Premier League points from the last 36 available (W10, D2).

City have scored a league-high 19 goals this season.

Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals in his last 10 home league matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion