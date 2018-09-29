Inverness CT v Queen of the South
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|8
|3
|13
|2
|Inverness CT
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|4
|5
|12
|3
|Dundee Utd
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|4
|Ross County
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|11
|5
|Morton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|6
|Partick Thistle
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|7
|Queen of Sth
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|7
|6
|8
|8
|Dunfermline
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|9
|Alloa
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|10
|Falkirk
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|13
|-10
|0
