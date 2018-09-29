Match ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 5.
Dundee Utd 1-5 Ross County: Csaba Laszlo's future in fresh doubt
Csaba Laszlo's future as Dundee United manager has been cast into fresh doubt after his side were humiliated 5-1 by Ross County at Tannadice.
Billy Mckay scored a hat trick as the Dingwall outfit scored five times in 51 minutes to go second.
Pavol Safranko had levelled for United after Mckay's opener, but the hosts collapsed thereafter, with Sean Kelly and Josh Mullin also scoring.
United played for half an hour with 10 men after Stewart Murdoch was sent off.
The substitute lasted just three minutes before being dismissed for an apparent stamp on Jamie Lindsay.
United remain fourth in the Championship, five points adrift of leaders Ayr United, having won three of their seven matches and just five of 13 in all competitions.
Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "It's not easy to find words. All week it was very positive and the boys prepared well. This is not what we want and we know only one thing can come after this - a win.
"We try to make an honest job of it but we have to stop crosses and we didn't and the game was over after the red card."
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "That's the heights we've been looking to hit. We've felt this has maybe been coming and to come here and score five and win in as comfortable a manner as we have is a real delight.
"We dominated the ball and were in full control and that's what we're trying to do."
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
