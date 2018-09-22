BBC Sport - Fulham 1-1 Watford: Hornets had to kill the game - Gracia

Watford had to kill the game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford

Watford manager Javi Gracia believes his side "had to kill the game" during the first half after Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal game Fulham a 1-1 Premier League draw at Craven Cottage.

READ MORE: Mitrovic rescues point for Fulham against Watford

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Watford had to kill the game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Jokanovic pleased Fulham recovered from 'sloppy' start

  • From the section Fulham
Video

West Ham win best birthday gift - Pellegrini

Video

Everton didn't play with enough quality to win - Silva

  • From the section Everton
Video

Dyche 'blessed' to have Hart at Burnley

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Nuno 'very satisfied' with tough win over Burnley

  • From the section Wolves
Video

It was the game of the season so far - Klopp

Video

Sarri says Chelsea still have 'steps to take'

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Lukaku is the image of the team - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

City had clear chances to score more - Guardiola

Video

Liverpool better on 'bad afternoon' for Spurs - Pochettino

Video

Arsenal need to control games better - Emery

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Newcastle need to keep the belief - Benitez

Video

Howe delighted with 'efficient' Cherries

Video

Scoreline not fair reflection of Foxes - Puel

Video

Best team won by a mile - Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

Very satisfying to hold on for win - Hodgson

Video

Huddersfield 'so unlucky' against Palace - Wagner

Top Stories