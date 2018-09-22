Jay Donnelly's late goal gives Cliftonville a 3-2 win in an exciting game with Ballymena United at Solitude.

Joe Gormley brought the hosts level from the penalty spot after Ryan Mayse had given Ballymena an early lead.

Chris Curran then put the Reds in front only to be pegged back by Conor Quigley, before Donnelly had the final say to give Barry Gray's side all three points.