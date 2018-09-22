BBC Sport - Brighton 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs performance delights Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs needed to 'feel victory' again - Pochettino

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is happy his side were able to put a disappointing week behind them to claim a deserved 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton 1-2 Tottenham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Spurs needed to 'feel victory' again - Pochettino

Video

Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Second Arsenal goal was clearly offside - Silva

  • From the section Everton
Video

Pellegrini rues West Ham's missed chances

Video

Man Utd deserve the punishment - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Guardiola praises City's 'perfect' mental approach

Video

Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp

Video

Zaha was quieter on pitch after speaking out - Hodgson

Video

Wolves had chances to win the game - Santo

  • From the section Wolves
Video

Dyche proud Burnley 'fought' for first win of season

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Benitez happy with Newcastle's defensive display

Video

Saints guilty of giving goals away - Hughes

Video

Huddersfield made so many big mistakes - Wagner

Video

Cardiff were punished by better side - Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

Decisions went against Brighton - Hughton

Video

Scoreline doesn't tell story of game - Howe

Video

Leicester 'desire' to win pleases Puel

Video

Jokanovic pleased Fulham recovered from 'sloppy' start

  • From the section Fulham
Video

Watford had to kill the game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford

Top Stories