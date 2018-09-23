African Champions League: Al Ahly through to semi-finals

The winners of the African Champions League will qualify for the Club World Cup in UAE

Record eight-time title holders Al Ahly of Egypt avoided a second-leg shock in the African Champions League quarter-finals by beating Horoya of Guinea 4-0 in Cairo on Saturday.

Veteran Walid Soliman broke the aggregate deadlock after a goalless first leg by scoring after 32 minutes.

Horoya, appearing in the knockout stage of the elite African club competition for the first time, fell further behind on 53 minutes as Islam Mohareb added a second for the Egyptian giants.

Rising star Salah Mohsen struck a third Ahly goal in the 69th minute and long-serving Ahmed Fathy completed the rout a minute into stoppage time.

The 4-0 aggregate victory earned Ahly a semi-final showdown against twice champions Entente Setif of Algeria next month with the first leg taking place in Egypt on 2 October.

Setif knocked out the holders, Wydad Casablanca, on Friday night.

First-time semi-finalists Primeiro Agosto of Angola tackle two-time African champions Esperance of Tunisia in the other half of the draw.

The final in November will also be a two-leg affair with Ahly and Esperance favourites to contest the decider.