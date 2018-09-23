BBC Sport - Rod even cleaned the toilet - Hegarty

Dungannon Swifts defender Chris Hegarty tells BBC Sport NI's The Irish League Show that former boss Rodney McAree was so hard-working he even cleaned the changing room toilets and cut the grass.

McAree left Stangmore Park to take over as full-time manager of Coleraine last week and Hegarty says the Bannsiders have got a manager who will ensure the players always enjoy training.

Hegarty joins Joel Taggart and Chris Morgan on this week's Irish Premiership highlights programme, which will be available in full on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday night.

