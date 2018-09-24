Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss confident fortunes will turn around

Graham Carey's goal gave Plymouth Argyle a ninth-minute lead at Charlton, but the Addicks drew level three minutes later

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says his side's fortunes will turn around.

The Pilgrims are bottom of League One and are the only winless side in the division after their 2-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

"You can't play the way we're playing for it not to turn around," Adams told BBC Radio Devon after his side let slip an early lead at the weekend.

"We've got a long way to go and we'll just keep on trying to fight it, as we are doing."

Adams felt goalkeeper Matt Macey was fouled in the build-up to Charlton's equaliser, before his side conceded in the 88th minute to lose the game.

"I feel a refereeing decision for the first goal gives them a goal and in the end that allows them to go back level," he said.

"I didn't think that they caused us a lot of trouble. They were always going to have opportunities as they were at home.

"We've got a good squad. It's getting smaller and smaller at this moment in time, but we'll keep on moving along and get the wins that will get us up the league."