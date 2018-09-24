Lloyd Dyer: Bolton Wanderers sign winger on short-team deal
Bolton Wanderers have signed former Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer on a short-term contract.
The 36-year-old had been unattached since leaving the Brewers at the end of his contract in the summer.
The ex-West Bromwich Albion trainee's former clubs also include Leicester City, Birmingham City and Watford.
"Lloyd's experience of playing as a left wing-back will give us more cover if we opt to play with a back three," Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said.
