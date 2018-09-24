Didier Ndong: Sunderland terminate £13.6m midfielder's contract

Didier Ndong was part of the Sunderland side to suffer consecutive relegations from the Premier League

Sunderland have terminated midfielder Didier Ndong contract after he failed to return to the club this summer.

The Gabon international, 24, joined the League One side for £13.6m in 2016 but has not played for them since January.

The Black Cats agreed a fee - reported to be £6.6m - with Italian club Torino in June, with Sunderland pursuing Ndong legally for their financial losses.

He was contracted until 2021 but he has not reported for training since the start of pre-season in July.

"No reason was given for his failure to report and continued absence," said a club statement.

"Sunderland AFC retain the right to pursue the player and any club he may subsequently join in relation to compensation for the value of the player."

Papy Djilobodji - who cost Sunderland £8m in 2016 - also had his contract terminated on 12 September after returning to training late and then "comprehensively" failing a fitness test.