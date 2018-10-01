Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have drawn their last two Championship matches

Ipswich Town defender Matthew Pennington is suspended for Tuesday's Championship visit of Middlesbrough.

The hosts, who remain without injured forwards Jon Walters (Achilles) and Ellis Harrison (ankle), are seeking their first league win of the season.

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is also suspended, after being booked five times, but the visitors have no fresh injury concerns.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are among those in contention to be included.

Match facts