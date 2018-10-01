Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town defender Matthew Pennington is suspended for Tuesday's Championship visit of Middlesbrough.
The hosts, who remain without injured forwards Jon Walters (Achilles) and Ellis Harrison (ankle), are seeking their first league win of the season.
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is also suspended, after being booked five times, but the visitors have no fresh injury concerns.
Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are among those in contention to be included.
Match facts
- Ipswich have taken just two points from their last five league matches against Middlesbrough (W0 D2 L3).
- Middlesbrough have won one of their last 12 visits to Portman Road in all competitions (D5 L6), a 2-0 win in December 2015.
- Ipswich have failed to win any of their opening 10 league games in a season for only the second time, after 2009-10 when they were winless in their first 14.
- Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last 14 league games (W8 D5).
- Ipswich have had three red cards in the Championship this season - no other side has had more than one.