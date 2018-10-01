Championship
Ipswich19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga
Middlesbrough have drawn their last two Championship matches
Ipswich Town defender Matthew Pennington is suspended for Tuesday's Championship visit of Middlesbrough.

The hosts, who remain without injured forwards Jon Walters (Achilles) and Ellis Harrison (ankle), are seeking their first league win of the season.

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is also suspended, after being booked five times, but the visitors have no fresh injury concerns.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are among those in contention to be included.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have taken just two points from their last five league matches against Middlesbrough (W0 D2 L3).
  • Middlesbrough have won one of their last 12 visits to Portman Road in all competitions (D5 L6), a 2-0 win in December 2015.
  • Ipswich have failed to win any of their opening 10 league games in a season for only the second time, after 2009-10 when they were winless in their first 14.
  • Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last 14 league games (W8 D5).
  • Ipswich have had three red cards in the Championship this season - no other side has had more than one.

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
