Stoke City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers: Bruno Martins Indi scores first home goal in win for Potters

Tom Ince made the first and scored the second as Stoke City comfortably beat Bolton Wanderers to earn only their third Championship win under Gary Rowett.

Ince swung in a left-footed right-wing corner for Bruno Martins Indi to net the first on 10 minutes with an unmarked header from six yards out.

The Dutchman's goal was his first at the bet365 Stadium - and only his second in his three seasons at Stoke.

Bolton had a goal disallowed in the 66th minute when Erhun Oztumer's corner from the right was headed in at the back post by Josh Magennis, who was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Williams by referee Jeremy Simpson.

Oztumer then thumped a shot from 18 yards that crept narrowly wide before Ince sealed the three points on 74 minutes with his third goal in as many games.

Picked out on the right corner of the box by fit-again James McClean, he shimmied, switched the ball onto his right foot and drilled home a low, angled drive.

Stoke winger McClean was making his return to action after missing two games with a broken left arm, while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

The Potters climb a place to 16th, but are only four points off the play-offs in a tight Championship table.