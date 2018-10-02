Match ends, Stoke City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Stoke City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers: Bruno Martins Indi scores first home goal in win for Potters
Tom Ince made the first and scored the second as Stoke City comfortably beat Bolton Wanderers to earn only their third Championship win under Gary Rowett.
Ince swung in a left-footed right-wing corner for Bruno Martins Indi to net the first on 10 minutes with an unmarked header from six yards out.
The Dutchman's goal was his first at the bet365 Stadium - and only his second in his three seasons at Stoke.
Bolton had a goal disallowed in the 66th minute when Erhun Oztumer's corner from the right was headed in at the back post by Josh Magennis, who was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Williams by referee Jeremy Simpson.
Oztumer then thumped a shot from 18 yards that crept narrowly wide before Ince sealed the three points on 74 minutes with his third goal in as many games.
Picked out on the right corner of the box by fit-again James McClean, he shimmied, switched the ball onto his right foot and drilled home a low, angled drive.
Stoke winger McClean was making his return to action after missing two games with a broken left arm, while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.
The Potters climb a place to 16th, but are only four points off the play-offs in a tight Championship table.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 23MartinaBooked at 71mins
- 5Williams
- 15Martins Indi
- 3Pieters
- 27BojanSubstituted forMcCleanat 68'minutes
- 38Woods
- 4Allen
- 7Ince
- 9AfobeSubstituted forCrouchat 89'minutes
- 19BerahinoSubstituted forFletcherat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Etebo
- 11McClean
- 17Shawcross
- 24Fletcher
- 25Crouch
- 30Edwards
- 32Federici
Bolton
- 20Matthews
- 16Olkowski
- 14Hobbs
- 18Wilson
- 29GroundsBooked at 38mins
- 21Williams
- 4Lowe
- 12NooneBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 72'minutes
- 7Oztumer
- 11BuckleySubstituted forWildschutat 60'minutes
- 28MagennisSubstituted forDoidgeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Vela
- 8Donaldson
- 9Doidge
- 19O'Neil
- 27Williams
- 30Wildschut
- 31Wheater
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 22,116
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Pawel Olkowski (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Hobbs (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pawel Olkowski with a cross.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt missed. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Darren Fletcher replaces Saido Berahino.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Benik Afobe.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Pawel Olkowski.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Attempt blocked. Yanic Wildschut (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bolton Wanderers).
Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. Tom Ince (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Christian Doidge replaces Josh Magennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Clayton Donaldson replaces Craig Noone.
Booking
Cuco Martina (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cuco Martina (Stoke City).
Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pawel Olkowski.
Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).
Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Bojan.
Foul by Bojan (Stoke City).
Erhun Oztumer (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bojan (Stoke City).
Joe Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Butland (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Pieters.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Yanic Wildschut replaces William Buckley.
Booking
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Saido Berahino (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Benik Afobe (Stoke City).