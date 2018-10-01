Aston Villa v Preston North End

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham was substituted against Bristol City on Friday with a calf problem

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham is an injury doubt after coming off late on in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Bristol City with a calf problem.

Everton loan man Yannick Bolasie is yet to make his first Villa start, while fellow strikers Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis remain out with groin problems.

Preston midfielder Josh Harrop has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

But Calum Woods (hamstring) and Michael Crowe are close to being available for the Championship's bottom club.

North End start the night three points adrift of safety and a point behind 23rd-placed Millwall.

Villa are nine points better off in 14th, still only six points off the top, despite having only won once in eight games.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"We've been close. We've lost twice in 10 games. The three or four draws we've had could have been wins.

"We could quite easily have been four or five points better off - and yet we're still only two points behind the play-offs.

"I know patience is a dying art in football, but I am convinced that we will be fine the longer the season goes. We'll get there.

"The nucleus of this team is fine. We've just got to stay patient and let the new signings settle into their surroundings."

Match facts