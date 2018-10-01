Reading v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Steve McClaren's QPR have lost their past two matches in the Championship

Reading could welcome back goalkeeper Vito Mannone when Paul Clement's side host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Striker Sam Baldock is a major doubt for the home side after picking up a calf problem.

Meanwhile, QPR hope to have defender Toni Leistner available again, having missed Saturday's defeat at Swansea.

Midfielder Sean Goss, who featured in last week's Carabao Cup defeat by Blackpool, is in contention for a first league appearance of the season.

