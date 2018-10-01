Reading v Queens Park Rangers
Reading could welcome back goalkeeper Vito Mannone when Paul Clement's side host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.
Striker Sam Baldock is a major doubt for the home side after picking up a calf problem.
Meanwhile, QPR hope to have defender Toni Leistner available again, having missed Saturday's defeat at Swansea.
Midfielder Sean Goss, who featured in last week's Carabao Cup defeat by Blackpool, is in contention for a first league appearance of the season.
Match facts
- Reading have not won back to back league matches against QPR since April 2006.
- The last eight league meetings between Reading and QPR at the Madejski Stadium have produced just seven goals.
- After a run of five consecutive league defeats at the Madejski Stadium, Reading won their last home outing 3-0 against Hull.
- QPR have lost their last two Championship games, having been unbeaten in the four previously (W3 D1).
- QPR boss Steve McClaren has won his last six matches in all competitions against managers called Paul - Ince, Dickov (twice), Heckingbottom and Cook (twice).