Match ends, Hull City 0, Leeds United 1.
Hull City 0-1 Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa's side go back to the top of the Championship
Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with a deserved win at struggling Hull City.
The visitors had the better of it in the first half but poor finishing from Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas meant the teams went in level at the break.
Tyler Roberts put Leeds in front with a fine low strike from outside the area for his third goal of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa's side had chances to add to their advantage before goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell showed good reflexes to deny Nouha Dicko a late equaliser.
Victory for the Elland Road side was their first in three matches after a home defeat by Birmingham City and a draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
Bielsa had complained about his team's profligacy in front of goal after their draw with the Owls on Friday and he will have been similarly aggrieved at half-time, with Leeds wasting a number of excellent opportunities as they dominated play.
Hull have now gone four games without a win and are just one place and two points above the relegation zone.
They visit Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds host Brentford.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa:
"We will have to demonstrate that we can stay top of the league. We'll have to demonstrate that we deserve (to stay there).
"Taking into account the last two games, we should have had three more points.
"The ranking doesn't illustrate what you deserve, but what you've got."
Hull boss Nigel Adkins:
"We've probably played against one of the best teams in the Championship I've seen in many years.
"They are going to take teams to the cleaners this season. If you think we are on a level playing field, we're not.
"We are where we are. I'm not happy with it, but we are trying hard on the training ground with the group of guys we've got.
"There's a spirit about them. We've got to keep our spirits high."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 5Burke
- 35Elphick
- 2Lichaj
- 23Kingsley
- 17Kane
- 22HenriksenBooked at 79mins
- 16IrvineSubstituted forStewartat 28'minutes
- 14GrosickiSubstituted forDickoat 65'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 29MartinSubstituted forCampbellat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stewart
- 9Dicko
- 18Batty
- 19Keane
- 25Campbell
- 26Curry
- 27McKenzie
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 23Phillips
- 18JanssonBooked at 80mins
- 6Cooper
- 2Ayling
- 14SáizBooked at 57minsSubstituted forForshawat 74'minutes
- 43Klich
- 3DouglasBooked at 70minsSubstituted forShackletonat 82'minutes
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forDallasat 74'minutes
- 11Roberts
- 10Alioski
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 15Dallas
- 20Pearce
- 27Blackman
- 34Baker
- 46Shackleton
- 47Clarke
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 13,798
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Leeds United 1.
Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Elphick.
Offside, Leeds United. Bailey Peacock-Farrell tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Barry Douglas because of an injury.
Delay in match Barry Douglas (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. David Marshall tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Jack Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw replaces Samuel Sáiz.
Booking
Barry Douglas (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Leeds United).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Hull City).
Offside, Leeds United. Barry Douglas tries a through ball, but Liam Cooper is caught offside.
Barry Douglas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.