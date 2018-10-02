Hull City 0-1 Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa's side go back to the top of the Championship

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds from West Brom in January

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with a deserved win at struggling Hull City.

The visitors had the better of it in the first half but poor finishing from Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas meant the teams went in level at the break.

Tyler Roberts put Leeds in front with a fine low strike from outside the area for his third goal of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side had chances to add to their advantage before goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell showed good reflexes to deny Nouha Dicko a late equaliser.

Victory for the Elland Road side was their first in three matches after a home defeat by Birmingham City and a draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bielsa had complained about his team's profligacy in front of goal after their draw with the Owls on Friday and he will have been similarly aggrieved at half-time, with Leeds wasting a number of excellent opportunities as they dominated play.

Hull have now gone four games without a win and are just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

They visit Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds host Brentford.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa:

"We will have to demonstrate that we can stay top of the league. We'll have to demonstrate that we deserve (to stay there).

"Taking into account the last two games, we should have had three more points.

"The ranking doesn't illustrate what you deserve, but what you've got."

Hull boss Nigel Adkins:

"We've probably played against one of the best teams in the Championship I've seen in many years.

"They are going to take teams to the cleaners this season. If you think we are on a level playing field, we're not.

"We are where we are. I'm not happy with it, but we are trying hard on the training ground with the group of guys we've got.

"There's a spirit about them. We've got to keep our spirits high."