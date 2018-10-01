Championship
Wigan19:45Swansea
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Swansea City

Wigan manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's Wigan have not lost at home in the league so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Wigan's Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg could be fit enough to start Tuesday's match at home to Swansea.

Defender Dan Burn (foot) is also getting closer to full fitness, while Latics skipper Sam Morsy could make the 300th senior appearance of his career.

Swans boss Graham Potter may alter a winning side, with Leroy Fer and Martin Olsson both in contention to start.

The duo were on the bench for Swansea's impressive 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost their last three league meetings with Swansea, all in the Premier League between March 2012 and May 2013.
  • Swansea haven't lost a league match against Wigan since January 2001, winning three and drawing one since.
  • Wigan are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games (W8 D4), winning their last three in a row.
  • Swansea are looking to secure three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since December 2015.
  • Oli McBurnie has been directly involved in 60% of Swansea's 10 Championship goals so far this season (4 goals, 2 assists).

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

