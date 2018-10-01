Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
Wigan's Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg could be fit enough to start Tuesday's match at home to Swansea.
Defender Dan Burn (foot) is also getting closer to full fitness, while Latics skipper Sam Morsy could make the 300th senior appearance of his career.
Swans boss Graham Potter may alter a winning side, with Leroy Fer and Martin Olsson both in contention to start.
The duo were on the bench for Swansea's impressive 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost their last three league meetings with Swansea, all in the Premier League between March 2012 and May 2013.
- Swansea haven't lost a league match against Wigan since January 2001, winning three and drawing one since.
- Wigan are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games (W8 D4), winning their last three in a row.
- Swansea are looking to secure three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since December 2015.
- Oli McBurnie has been directly involved in 60% of Swansea's 10 Championship goals so far this season (4 goals, 2 assists).