Brentford 1-1 Birmingham: Blues draw eighth game of campaign

Lee Camp
Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp was unable to keep out Josh McEachran's free-kick

Ten-man Birmingham City drew their eighth Championship game of the season as Brentford came from behind to earn a point in a feisty encounter at Griffin Park.

Defender Michael Morrison put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, flicking in Jota's corner at the near post.

Josh McEachran equalised just before half-time with a whipped free-kick from the right side of the area which caught out Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Blues were forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Maikel Kieftenbeld was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Neal Maupay, but managed to close the game out.

The incident next to the dugouts also saw City manager Garry Monk sent to the stands by referee Tim Robinson for his protests in the aftermath.

Blues did stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches in west London, but they have only taken nine points during that spell.

Despite Brentford dominating possession, it was the visitors who had the better chances before the break with Lukas Jutkiewicz's close-range effort brilliantly tipped over by home keeper Luke Daniels.

The visitors were made to pay when McEachran scored his first ever senior goal after 188 games, although Camp probably should have done better as the ball squeezed through his hands.

Brentford pushed for a winner after Dutchman Kieftenbeld was given his marching orders but could not find a way through a resolute Blues defence.

Dean Smith's side, who are now without a win in four league matches, remain in the play-offs although they are only two points above 15th place in a congested Championship table.

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

"I've looked at the monitor and the lad [Kieftenbeld] has raised his hand to him. Is it enough for him to go down?

"Only Neal Maupay knows that, but don't blame our player because the fourth official saw what happened and he was two yards away."

Birmingham manager Garry Monk:

"It happened right in front of me [Kieftenbeld's red card] and it was completely the wrong decision. I thought the opposition player would be booked for feigning injury so to see a red card was a complete shock.

"After 23 years in football I know something when I see it, but I don't want to talk about that because the main part is my players who showed unbelievable character against the second highest scorers in the league."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 28Daniels
  • 22DalsgaardBooked at 41mins
  • 26Konsa
  • 6Mepham
  • 29Barbet
  • 10McEachran
  • 19SawyersSubstituted forMokotjoat 81'minutes
  • 7Canos
  • 4MacLeodSubstituted forYennarisat 84'minutes
  • 18JudgeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOdubajoat 78'minutes
  • 9MaupayBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Odubajo
  • 8Yennaris
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 20Clarke
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 34Bech Sörensen

Birmingham

  • 1Camp
  • 5Colin
  • 28MorrisonBooked at 90mins
  • 12DeanBooked at 90mins
  • 3Pedersen
  • 23JotaSubstituted forMahoneyat 90'minutes
  • 6KieftenbeldBooked at 66mins
  • 20GardnerBooked at 6mins
  • 19MaghomaBooked at 41mins
  • 10JutkiewiczBooked at 83minsSubstituted forBogleat 83'minutes
  • 9AdamsSubstituted forLakinat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 7Mahoney
  • 14Bogle
  • 22Solomon-Otabor
  • 27Trueman
  • 31Lakin
  • 45Harding
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
9,715

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Birmingham City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Birmingham City 1.

Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).

Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Neal Maupay (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Bogle (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Josh McEachran (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh McEachran.

Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).

Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Connor Mahoney replaces Jota.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) because of an injury.

Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Bogle (Birmingham City).

Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

Charlie Lakin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Lewis MacLeod.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Omar Bogle replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Booking

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Kamohelo Mokotjo replaces Romaine Sawyers.

Attempt missed. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Moses Odubajo replaces Alan Judge.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Charlie Lakin.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Camp.

Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3West Brom1062225141120
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Brentford114521913617
6Swansea11452106417
7Wigan115241412217
8Norwich105231413117
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Aston Villa113621918115
13Sheff Wed104331515015
14Blackburn103611313015
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham10316816-810
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall10136916-76
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

