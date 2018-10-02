Brentford 1-1 Birmingham: Blues draw eighth game of campaign

Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp was unable to keep out Josh McEachran's free-kick

Ten-man Birmingham City drew their eighth Championship game of the season as Brentford came from behind to earn a point in a feisty encounter at Griffin Park.

Defender Michael Morrison put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, flicking in Jota's corner at the near post.

Josh McEachran equalised just before half-time with a whipped free-kick from the right side of the area which caught out Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Blues were forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Maikel Kieftenbeld was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Neal Maupay, but managed to close the game out.

The incident next to the dugouts also saw City manager Garry Monk sent to the stands by referee Tim Robinson for his protests in the aftermath.

Blues did stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches in west London, but they have only taken nine points during that spell.

Despite Brentford dominating possession, it was the visitors who had the better chances before the break with Lukas Jutkiewicz's close-range effort brilliantly tipped over by home keeper Luke Daniels.

The visitors were made to pay when McEachran scored his first ever senior goal after 188 games, although Camp probably should have done better as the ball squeezed through his hands.

Brentford pushed for a winner after Dutchman Kieftenbeld was given his marching orders but could not find a way through a resolute Blues defence.

Dean Smith's side, who are now without a win in four league matches, remain in the play-offs although they are only two points above 15th place in a congested Championship table.

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

"I've looked at the monitor and the lad [Kieftenbeld] has raised his hand to him. Is it enough for him to go down?

"Only Neal Maupay knows that, but don't blame our player because the fourth official saw what happened and he was two yards away."

Birmingham manager Garry Monk:

"It happened right in front of me [Kieftenbeld's red card] and it was completely the wrong decision. I thought the opposition player would be booked for feigning injury so to see a red card was a complete shock.

"After 23 years in football I know something when I see it, but I don't want to talk about that because the main part is my players who showed unbelievable character against the second highest scorers in the league."