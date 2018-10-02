Match ends, Brentford 1, Birmingham City 1.
Brentford 1-1 Birmingham: Blues draw eighth game of campaign
Ten-man Birmingham City drew their eighth Championship game of the season as Brentford came from behind to earn a point in a feisty encounter at Griffin Park.
Defender Michael Morrison put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, flicking in Jota's corner at the near post.
Josh McEachran equalised just before half-time with a whipped free-kick from the right side of the area which caught out Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp.
Blues were forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Maikel Kieftenbeld was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Neal Maupay, but managed to close the game out.
The incident next to the dugouts also saw City manager Garry Monk sent to the stands by referee Tim Robinson for his protests in the aftermath.
Blues did stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches in west London, but they have only taken nine points during that spell.
Despite Brentford dominating possession, it was the visitors who had the better chances before the break with Lukas Jutkiewicz's close-range effort brilliantly tipped over by home keeper Luke Daniels.
The visitors were made to pay when McEachran scored his first ever senior goal after 188 games, although Camp probably should have done better as the ball squeezed through his hands.
Brentford pushed for a winner after Dutchman Kieftenbeld was given his marching orders but could not find a way through a resolute Blues defence.
Dean Smith's side, who are now without a win in four league matches, remain in the play-offs although they are only two points above 15th place in a congested Championship table.
Brentford boss Dean Smith:
"I've looked at the monitor and the lad [Kieftenbeld] has raised his hand to him. Is it enough for him to go down?
"Only Neal Maupay knows that, but don't blame our player because the fourth official saw what happened and he was two yards away."
Birmingham manager Garry Monk:
"It happened right in front of me [Kieftenbeld's red card] and it was completely the wrong decision. I thought the opposition player would be booked for feigning injury so to see a red card was a complete shock.
"After 23 years in football I know something when I see it, but I don't want to talk about that because the main part is my players who showed unbelievable character against the second highest scorers in the league."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 28Daniels
- 22DalsgaardBooked at 41mins
- 26Konsa
- 6Mepham
- 29Barbet
- 10McEachran
- 19SawyersSubstituted forMokotjoat 81'minutes
- 7Canos
- 4MacLeodSubstituted forYennarisat 84'minutes
- 18JudgeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOdubajoat 78'minutes
- 9MaupayBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 2Odubajo
- 8Yennaris
- 12Mokotjo
- 20Clarke
- 23Jeanvier
- 34Bech Sörensen
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 28MorrisonBooked at 90mins
- 12DeanBooked at 90mins
- 3Pedersen
- 23JotaSubstituted forMahoneyat 90'minutes
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 66mins
- 20GardnerBooked at 6mins
- 19MaghomaBooked at 41mins
- 10JutkiewiczBooked at 83minsSubstituted forBogleat 83'minutes
- 9AdamsSubstituted forLakinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 7Mahoney
- 14Bogle
- 22Solomon-Otabor
- 27Trueman
- 31Lakin
- 45Harding
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 9,715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Birmingham City 1.
Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).
Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Josh McEachran (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).
Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Connor Mahoney replaces Jota.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Birmingham City).
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
Charlie Lakin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Lewis MacLeod.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Omar Bogle replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Booking
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Kamohelo Mokotjo replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt missed. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Moses Odubajo replaces Alan Judge.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Charlie Lakin.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Camp.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.