Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2.
Burton Albion 1-2 Southend United
Southend made it three League One wins in a row after coming from behind at Burton to grab all three points.
Tom Hopper and Simon Cox secured a 2-1 win to end a four-game unbeaten home league run for Albion, who had led through Liam Boyce.
The Northern Ireland international had forced Southend keeper Mark Oxley into a fingertip save and from the resulting corner, made no mistake with a stooping header from Scott Fraser's cross.
Oxley twice pushed Burton efforts onto the woodwork in a lively first half. David Templeton's low shot diverted onto the base of the post before Jake Hesketh saw his curling effort from the edge of the box pushed onto the crossbar by the Shrimpers skipper.
Hopper's sixth of the campaign came just after the hour, heading home at close quarters from Jason Demetriou's cross.
And Albion were made to rue their missed chances when Cox stole in to finish Ben Coker's low cross at the far post with 12 minutes remaining, capping an improved second-half performance from Chris Powell's men.
Line-ups
Burton
- 26Evtimov
- 10Akins
- 5McFadzean
- 2Brayford
- 14McCrorySubstituted forSbarraat 87'minutes
- 23QuinnSubstituted forSordellat 83'minutes
- 4Allen
- 7FraserSubstituted forColeat 80'minutes
- 8Hesketh
- 27Boyce
- 11Templeton
Substitutes
- 3Buxton
- 6Turner
- 9Sbarra
- 12Fox
- 17Sordell
- 20Campbell
- 44Cole
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 48White
- 6Turner
- 23Moore
- 24Demetriou
- 8Dieng
- 10CoxSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 90+4'minutes
- 16YearwoodBooked at 47minsSubstituted forKlassat 71'minutes
- 3Coker
- 31RobinsonSubstituted forKightlyat 46'minutes
- 9Hopper
Substitutes
- 2Bwomono
- 7Kightly
- 13Bishop
- 20Klass
- 27Kyprianou
- 28McCoulsky
- 36Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 2,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Simon Cox.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Tom Hopper (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Damien McCrory.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marvin Sordell replaces Stephen Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Devante Cole replaces Scott Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Coker with a cross.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by John Brayford.
Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Klass replaces Dru Yearwood.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Timothee Dieng.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion).
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Templeton (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Jamie Allen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Southend United 1. Tom Hopper (Southend United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Demetriou.
Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Southend United).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Boyce (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).