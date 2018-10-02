Burton Albion 1-2 Southend United

Southend made it three League One wins in a row after coming from behind at Burton to grab all three points.

Tom Hopper and Simon Cox secured a 2-1 win to end a four-game unbeaten home league run for Albion, who had led through Liam Boyce.

The Northern Ireland international had forced Southend keeper Mark Oxley into a fingertip save and from the resulting corner, made no mistake with a stooping header from Scott Fraser's cross.

Oxley twice pushed Burton efforts onto the woodwork in a lively first half. David Templeton's low shot diverted onto the base of the post before Jake Hesketh saw his curling effort from the edge of the box pushed onto the crossbar by the Shrimpers skipper.

Hopper's sixth of the campaign came just after the hour, heading home at close quarters from Jason Demetriou's cross.

And Albion were made to rue their missed chances when Cox stole in to finish Ben Coker's low cross at the far post with 12 minutes remaining, capping an improved second-half performance from Chris Powell's men.

Match report supplied by Press Association.