League One
Burton1Southend2

Burton Albion 1-2 Southend United

Southend made it three League One wins in a row after coming from behind at Burton to grab all three points.

Tom Hopper and Simon Cox secured a 2-1 win to end a four-game unbeaten home league run for Albion, who had led through Liam Boyce.

The Northern Ireland international had forced Southend keeper Mark Oxley into a fingertip save and from the resulting corner, made no mistake with a stooping header from Scott Fraser's cross.

Oxley twice pushed Burton efforts onto the woodwork in a lively first half. David Templeton's low shot diverted onto the base of the post before Jake Hesketh saw his curling effort from the edge of the box pushed onto the crossbar by the Shrimpers skipper.

Hopper's sixth of the campaign came just after the hour, heading home at close quarters from Jason Demetriou's cross.

And Albion were made to rue their missed chances when Cox stole in to finish Ben Coker's low cross at the far post with 12 minutes remaining, capping an improved second-half performance from Chris Powell's men.

Line-ups

Burton

  • 26Evtimov
  • 10Akins
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Brayford
  • 14McCrorySubstituted forSbarraat 87'minutes
  • 23QuinnSubstituted forSordellat 83'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 7FraserSubstituted forColeat 80'minutes
  • 8Hesketh
  • 27Boyce
  • 11Templeton

Substitutes

  • 3Buxton
  • 6Turner
  • 9Sbarra
  • 12Fox
  • 17Sordell
  • 20Campbell
  • 44Cole

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 48White
  • 6Turner
  • 23Moore
  • 24Demetriou
  • 8Dieng
  • 10CoxSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 90+4'minutes
  • 16YearwoodBooked at 47minsSubstituted forKlassat 71'minutes
  • 3Coker
  • 31RobinsonSubstituted forKightlyat 46'minutes
  • 9Hopper

Substitutes

  • 2Bwomono
  • 7Kightly
  • 13Bishop
  • 20Klass
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 28McCoulsky
  • 36Hutchinson
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
2,149

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Simon Cox.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

Tom Hopper (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Templeton (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Damien McCrory.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Marvin Sordell replaces Stephen Quinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Devante Cole replaces Scott Fraser.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Southend United 2. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Coker with a cross.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Michael Klass replaces Dru Yearwood.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Timothee Dieng.

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion).

Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Templeton (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

Attempt saved. Jamie Allen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

Attempt missed. Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Southend United 1. Tom Hopper (Southend United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Demetriou.

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Southend United).

Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).

John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Boyce (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth118302181327
2Peterborough1173128151324
3Doncaster116321810821
4Sunderland1155122121020
5Accrington115511411320
6Barnsley105411971219
7Walsall115421412219
8Charlton115331816218
9Scunthorpe114521821-317
10Luton114431413116
11Southend115151516-116
12Blackpool10361107315
13Fleetwood113531511414
14Coventry11335812-412
15Rochdale113351523-812
16Burton103251113-211
17Wimbledon11326915-611
18Bristol Rovers11245911-210
19Bradford11317815-710
20Shrewsbury11164911-29
21Wycombe111641217-59
22Gillingham102261320-78
23Oxford Utd111281123-125
24Plymouth11047820-124
View full League One table

