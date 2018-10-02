Match ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Morecambe 2.
Cheltenham Town 2-2 Morecambe
-
- From the section League Two
Luke Varney's goal deep into time added on rescued a point for Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw, denying Morecambe a third win in succession.
The Shrimps had to withstand early pressure from the Robins, who were looking for their first home win of the campaign.
But, after Barry Roche's fine save to deny Cheltenham captain Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cranston struck after 32 minutes against the club who released him in the summer.
The left-back stroked in his first goal for Morecambe from 20 yards after good work from Liam Mandeville.
Varney crashed a shot against the bar for Cheltenham three minutes later, but the veteran front man did open his account for his new club in the 44th minute, finishing from close range after Tyrone Barnett helped on a cross from Chris Clements.
Morecambe regained the lead on 54 minutes when Rhys Oates found the bottom right corner after a poor clearance.
Cheltenham should have levelled two minutes later when Mullins was brought down in the box by Lamin Jagne, but Barnett blazed over the bar from the penalty spot.
Only a good block from Scott Flinders late on denied Vadaine Oliver as Morecambe looked for a third, but Varney completed his double with almost the last kick of the game, in the fourth and final minute of time added on.
Report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 23Forster
- 5Mullins
- 15Boyle
- 27FieldSubstituted forMooneyat 83'minutes
- 8DawsonSubstituted forHusseyat 68'minutes
- 26Clements
- 6Atangana
- 20Maddox
- 32Varney
- 29BarnettSubstituted forLloydat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hussey
- 4Tozer
- 19Lloyd
- 21Baldwin
- 22Lovett
- 24Kalala
- 28Mooney
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Mills
- 5OldSubstituted forOatesat 34'minutes
- 16Lavelle
- 3Conlan
- 14Yarney
- 20JagneSubstituted forTutteat 59'minutes
- 17Mandeville
- 28Leitch-SmithSubstituted forEllisonat 78'minutes
- 27Cranston
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 6Tutte
- 11Ellison
- 12Oswell
- 18Oates
- 19Mendes Gomes
- 21Halstead
- 25Hedley
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 2,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Morecambe 2.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Morecambe 2. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelsey Mooney.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town).
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kelsey Mooney replaces Tom Field.
Foul by George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town).
Andrew Tutte (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Mandeville (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Field (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhys Oates (Morecambe).
Foul by Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town).
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces A-Jay Leitch-Smith.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rhys Oates (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. George Lloyd replaces Tyrone Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Chris Hussey replaces Kevin Dawson.
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Rhys Oates (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Luke Conlan (Morecambe) because of an injury.
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Tutte replaces Lamin Jagne.
Attempt missed. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot is too high. Tyrone Barnett should be disappointed.