Cheltenham Town 2-2 Morecambe

Luke Varney's goal deep into time added on rescued a point for Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw, denying Morecambe a third win in succession.

The Shrimps had to withstand early pressure from the Robins, who were looking for their first home win of the campaign.

But, after Barry Roche's fine save to deny Cheltenham captain Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cranston struck after 32 minutes against the club who released him in the summer.

The left-back stroked in his first goal for Morecambe from 20 yards after good work from Liam Mandeville.

Varney crashed a shot against the bar for Cheltenham three minutes later, but the veteran front man did open his account for his new club in the 44th minute, finishing from close range after Tyrone Barnett helped on a cross from Chris Clements.

Morecambe regained the lead on 54 minutes when Rhys Oates found the bottom right corner after a poor clearance.

Cheltenham should have levelled two minutes later when Mullins was brought down in the box by Lamin Jagne, but Barnett blazed over the bar from the penalty spot.

Only a good block from Scott Flinders late on denied Vadaine Oliver as Morecambe looked for a third, but Varney completed his double with almost the last kick of the game, in the fourth and final minute of time added on.

