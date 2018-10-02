League Two
Carlisle0Grimsby1

Carlisle United 0-1 Grimsby Town

Defender Luke Hendrie ended Grimsby's run of six straight defeats as their 1-0 win left Carlisle struggling to find their form in front of their own supporters.

It was Carlisle's third successive home defeat without scoring and despite piling on the pressure in the second half they lacked the punch to break through Grimsby's resolute defence.

The Mariners did not start like a side second from bottom and lacking in confidence and twice in the first 11 minutes Carlisle had goalkeeper Adam Collin to thank for staying on level terms.

Grimsby finally hit the target in the 38th minute when Hendrie banged home the rebound after Collin had used his feet to keep out Vernam's initial effort.

There was more life in Carlisle after the break and the busy Kelvin Etuhu had McKeown scrambling to stop his drilled 18-yard shot.

Their pressure almost told in the 75th minute when Adam Campbell's angled effort was blocked and from Regan Slater's corner Gillesphey's glancing header came back off the right hand post.

A series of corners in injury time had the Mariners on the rack, but when Campbell did find room for a shot McKeown was there to smother it.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 30Collin
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Gerrard
  • 6Parkes
  • 12Gillesphey
  • 15SlaterSubstituted forJonesat 80'minutes
  • 10DevittSubstituted forCampbellat 34'minutes
  • 21Etuhu
  • 18SowerbySubstituted forMcCarronat 80'minutes
  • 23Nadesan
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 8Jones
  • 11Glendon
  • 16Campbell
  • 24Adewusi
  • 26Egan
  • 27McCarron

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hall-JohnsonBooked at 41mins
  • 25Whitmore
  • 6Collins
  • 27Hendrie
  • 22EmbletonSubstituted forWoolfordat 82'minutes
  • 8Rose
  • 15CliftonBooked at 49mins
  • 18VernamSubstituted forCardwellat 90+4'minutes
  • 39Thomas
  • 9Hooper

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 7Hessenthaler
  • 14Robles
  • 16Woolford
  • 17Cardwell
  • 23Russell
  • 30Pringle
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
3,316

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Attempt saved. Adam Campbell (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Charles Vernam.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Liam McCarron (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.

Attempt blocked. Liam McCarron (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Liam McCarron (Carlisle United).

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford replaces Elliot Embleton.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Liam McCarron replaces Jack Sowerby.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Michael Jones replaces Regan Slater.

Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.

Foul by Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United).

Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Macaulay Gillesphey (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.

Attempt blocked. Adam Campbell (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mitch Rose.

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City118122081225
2Exeter1172220101023
3Newport117221718-123
4Colchester1154224111319
5Forest Green11470179819
6MK Dons11461128418
7Stevenage115331210218
8Oldham11452159617
9Bury115241612417
10Tranmere11452129317
11Swindon114431615116
12Crawley115151515016
13Carlisle115151012-216
14Mansfield10361147715
15Yeovil114341813515
16Port Vale114251111014
17Crewe103251111011
18Morecambe11317921-1210
19Cheltenham11236915-69
20Notts County112361526-119
21Northampton11155817-98
22Grimsby11227718-118
23Cambridge112271123-128
24Macclesfield110471122-114
View full League Two table

