Carlisle United 0-1 Grimsby Town

Defender Luke Hendrie ended Grimsby's run of six straight defeats as their 1-0 win left Carlisle struggling to find their form in front of their own supporters.

It was Carlisle's third successive home defeat without scoring and despite piling on the pressure in the second half they lacked the punch to break through Grimsby's resolute defence.

The Mariners did not start like a side second from bottom and lacking in confidence and twice in the first 11 minutes Carlisle had goalkeeper Adam Collin to thank for staying on level terms.

Grimsby finally hit the target in the 38th minute when Hendrie banged home the rebound after Collin had used his feet to keep out Vernam's initial effort.

There was more life in Carlisle after the break and the busy Kelvin Etuhu had McKeown scrambling to stop his drilled 18-yard shot.

Their pressure almost told in the 75th minute when Adam Campbell's angled effort was blocked and from Regan Slater's corner Gillesphey's glancing header came back off the right hand post.

A series of corners in injury time had the Mariners on the rack, but when Campbell did find room for a shot McKeown was there to smother it.

