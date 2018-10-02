Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Carlisle United 0-1 Grimsby Town
Defender Luke Hendrie ended Grimsby's run of six straight defeats as their 1-0 win left Carlisle struggling to find their form in front of their own supporters.
It was Carlisle's third successive home defeat without scoring and despite piling on the pressure in the second half they lacked the punch to break through Grimsby's resolute defence.
The Mariners did not start like a side second from bottom and lacking in confidence and twice in the first 11 minutes Carlisle had goalkeeper Adam Collin to thank for staying on level terms.
Grimsby finally hit the target in the 38th minute when Hendrie banged home the rebound after Collin had used his feet to keep out Vernam's initial effort.
There was more life in Carlisle after the break and the busy Kelvin Etuhu had McKeown scrambling to stop his drilled 18-yard shot.
Their pressure almost told in the 75th minute when Adam Campbell's angled effort was blocked and from Regan Slater's corner Gillesphey's glancing header came back off the right hand post.
A series of corners in injury time had the Mariners on the rack, but when Campbell did find room for a shot McKeown was there to smother it.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 4Liddle
- 5Gerrard
- 6Parkes
- 12Gillesphey
- 15SlaterSubstituted forJonesat 80'minutes
- 10DevittSubstituted forCampbellat 34'minutes
- 21Etuhu
- 18SowerbySubstituted forMcCarronat 80'minutes
- 23Nadesan
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 8Jones
- 11Glendon
- 16Campbell
- 24Adewusi
- 26Egan
- 27McCarron
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Hall-JohnsonBooked at 41mins
- 25Whitmore
- 6Collins
- 27Hendrie
- 22EmbletonSubstituted forWoolfordat 82'minutes
- 8Rose
- 15CliftonBooked at 49mins
- 18VernamSubstituted forCardwellat 90+4'minutes
- 39Thomas
- 9Hooper
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 7Hessenthaler
- 14Robles
- 16Woolford
- 17Cardwell
- 23Russell
- 30Pringle
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 3,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Attempt saved. Adam Campbell (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Charles Vernam.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Liam McCarron (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt blocked. Liam McCarron (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Liam McCarron (Carlisle United).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford replaces Elliot Embleton.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Liam McCarron replaces Jack Sowerby.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Michael Jones replaces Regan Slater.
Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
Foul by Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United).
Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Macaulay Gillesphey (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt blocked. Adam Campbell (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mitch Rose.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.