Cambridge United 1-3 Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green plunged Cambridge United into the League Two relegation zone as they came from behind to win at the Abbey Stadium.
Cambridge opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Jevani Brown, who latched onto Jabo Ibehre's chest down to fire a terrific effort beyond Robert Sanchez.
The visitors were level 11 minutes before half-time when Joseph Mills' free-kick from the right corner of the box was met by Paul Digby, who flicked a header across David Forde.
Nine minutes into the second half David Amoo crossed for Brown, whose close-range prod was vitally kept out by the leg of Sanchez, and Forest Green were ahead soon after.
Tahvon Campbell's ball from the right was cleared to Dayle Grubb, who cut inside and curled beautifully past Forde.
Cambridge's misery was compounded 14 minutes from the end when Jake Carroll was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Liam Shephard and the result was sealed on 88 minutes when Matt Worthington found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2HallidayBooked at 88mins
- 5TaylorBooked at 33mins
- 25John
- 3CarrollBooked at 76mins
- 6Deegan
- 8O'NeilSubstituted forAmooat 54'minutes
- 18MarisBooked at 80mins
- 20BrownSubstituted forCorrat 78'minutes
- 14IbehreSubstituted forAzeezat 74'minutes
- 19Lambe
Substitutes
- 4Taft
- 7Amoo
- 9Corr
- 10Azeez
- 15Osadebe
- 22Lewis
- 30Iron
Forest Green
- 1Sanchez
- 20Digby
- 6RawsonSubstituted forWorthingtonat 80'minutes
- 19McGinleyBooked at 47mins
- 2ShephardBooked at 36mins
- 4JamesSubstituted forGunningat 69'minutes
- 10BrownSubstituted forWinchesterat 62'minutes
- 23Mills
- 8Grubb
- 14Campbell
- 26Reid
Substitutes
- 7Winchester
- 11Williams
- 13Montgomery
- 16Gunning
- 18Archibald
- 21Worthington
- 22Morris
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,059
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Dayle Grubb.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3. Matt Worthington (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavin Gunning.
Booking
Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United).
Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Worthington replaces Farrend Rawson.
Booking
George Maris (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Barry Corr replaces Jevani Brown.
Dismissal
Jake Carroll (Cambridge United) is shown the red card.
Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
David Amoo (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adebayo Azeez replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Attempt blocked. Paul Digby (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.