Cambridge United 1-3 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green plunged Cambridge United into the League Two relegation zone as they came from behind to win at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Jevani Brown, who latched onto Jabo Ibehre's chest down to fire a terrific effort beyond Robert Sanchez.

The visitors were level 11 minutes before half-time when Joseph Mills' free-kick from the right corner of the box was met by Paul Digby, who flicked a header across David Forde.

Nine minutes into the second half David Amoo crossed for Brown, whose close-range prod was vitally kept out by the leg of Sanchez, and Forest Green were ahead soon after.

Tahvon Campbell's ball from the right was cleared to Dayle Grubb, who cut inside and curled beautifully past Forde.

Cambridge's misery was compounded 14 minutes from the end when Jake Carroll was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Liam Shephard and the result was sealed on 88 minutes when Matt Worthington found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Report supplied by the Press Association