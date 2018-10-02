League Two
Cambridge1Forest Green3

Cambridge United 1-3 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green plunged Cambridge United into the League Two relegation zone as they came from behind to win at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Jevani Brown, who latched onto Jabo Ibehre's chest down to fire a terrific effort beyond Robert Sanchez.

The visitors were level 11 minutes before half-time when Joseph Mills' free-kick from the right corner of the box was met by Paul Digby, who flicked a header across David Forde.

Nine minutes into the second half David Amoo crossed for Brown, whose close-range prod was vitally kept out by the leg of Sanchez, and Forest Green were ahead soon after.

Tahvon Campbell's ball from the right was cleared to Dayle Grubb, who cut inside and curled beautifully past Forde.

Cambridge's misery was compounded 14 minutes from the end when Jake Carroll was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Liam Shephard and the result was sealed on 88 minutes when Matt Worthington found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2HallidayBooked at 88mins
  • 5TaylorBooked at 33mins
  • 25John
  • 3CarrollBooked at 76mins
  • 6Deegan
  • 8O'NeilSubstituted forAmooat 54'minutes
  • 18MarisBooked at 80mins
  • 20BrownSubstituted forCorrat 78'minutes
  • 14IbehreSubstituted forAzeezat 74'minutes
  • 19Lambe

Substitutes

  • 4Taft
  • 7Amoo
  • 9Corr
  • 10Azeez
  • 15Osadebe
  • 22Lewis
  • 30Iron

Forest Green

  • 1Sanchez
  • 20Digby
  • 6RawsonSubstituted forWorthingtonat 80'minutes
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 47mins
  • 2ShephardBooked at 36mins
  • 4JamesSubstituted forGunningat 69'minutes
  • 10BrownSubstituted forWinchesterat 62'minutes
  • 23Mills
  • 8Grubb
  • 14Campbell
  • 26Reid

Substitutes

  • 7Winchester
  • 11Williams
  • 13Montgomery
  • 16Gunning
  • 18Archibald
  • 21Worthington
  • 22Morris
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
3,059

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3.

Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).

Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Dayle Grubb.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3. Matt Worthington (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavin Gunning.

Booking

Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).

Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United).

Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Worthington replaces Farrend Rawson.

Booking

George Maris (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Barry Corr replaces Jevani Brown.

Dismissal

Jake Carroll (Cambridge United) is shown the red card.

Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).

David Amoo (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Adebayo Azeez replaces Jabo Ibehre.

Attempt blocked. Paul Digby (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).

Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City118122081225
2Exeter1172220101023
3Newport117221718-123
4Colchester1154224111319
5Forest Green11470179819
6MK Dons11461128418
7Stevenage115331210218
8Oldham11452159617
9Bury115241612417
10Tranmere11452129317
11Swindon114431615116
12Crawley115151515016
13Carlisle115151012-216
14Mansfield10361147715
15Yeovil114341813515
16Port Vale114251111014
17Crewe103251111011
18Morecambe11317921-1210
19Cheltenham11236915-69
20Notts County112361526-119
21Northampton11155817-98
22Grimsby11227718-118
23Cambridge112271123-128
24Macclesfield110471122-114
