League Two
Colchester3Yeovil1

Colchester United 3-1 Yeovil Town

Frank Nouble scored twice as Colchester secured a convincing 3-1 home win over Yeovil.

Visiting goalkeeper Nathan Baxter denied Sammie Szmodics inside the opening two minutes before turning away Ryan Jackson's shot soon after.

Colchester then took a 25th-minute lead through Tom Eastman, who fired in from close range after Harry Pell headed on Courtney Senior's corner.

Baxter denied Luke Norris just before half-time after Shaun Donnellan's hesitancy allowed the U's striker a sniff of goal before Alex Fisher blasted a good chance over early in the second half for Yeovil.

Colchester doubled their lead just before the hour mark through Nouble, who dispossessed Jordan Green near the halfway line and lifted a 25-yard shot over Baxter and in.

Olufela Olomola dragged wide for Yeovil before Nouble sealed Colchester's win with six minutes remaining when he fired past Baxter from 20 yards, from Szmodics' assist.

Tom James scored a fine 25-yard free-kick in stoppage time but Colchester were well worth their win.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Barnes
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 4LapslieSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
  • 8Pell
  • 7SeniorSubstituted forDickensonat 81'minutes
  • 10Szmodics
  • 45Nouble
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forMandronat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Dickenson
  • 14Comley
  • 16Wright
  • 19Mandron
  • 25Gilmartin
  • 35Kensdale
  • 39Collins

Yeovil

  • 12Baxter
  • 23James
  • 27Donnellan
  • 5Mugabi
  • 3DickinsonBooked at 52mins
  • 11Green
  • 20D'AlmeidaSubstituted forBrowneat 79'minutes
  • 17Pattison
  • 18ArquinSubstituted forPatrickat 69'minutes
  • 9FisherSubstituted forGrayat 60'minutes
  • 24Olomola

Substitutes

  • 7Browne
  • 8Patrick
  • 10Gray
  • 15Rogers
  • 22Clarke
  • 25Phillips
  • 29Mahmutovic
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
2,435

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 3, Yeovil Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 3, Yeovil Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 3, Yeovil Town 1. Tom James (Yeovil Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jake Gray.

Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Omari Patrick (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Mikael Mandron replaces Luke Norris.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Diaz Wright replaces Tom Lapslie.

Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).

Alex Pattison (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 3, Yeovil Town 0. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.

Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

Attempt missed. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Brennan Dickenson replaces Courtney Senior.

Attempt missed. Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Attempt blocked. Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Rhys Browne replaces Sessi D'Almeida.

Attempt missed. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Omari Patrick replaces Yoann Arquin.

Foul by Tom Lapslie (Colchester United).

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sessi D'Almeida (Yeovil Town).

Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town).

