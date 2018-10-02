Colchester United 3-1 Yeovil Town

Frank Nouble scored twice as Colchester secured a convincing 3-1 home win over Yeovil.

Visiting goalkeeper Nathan Baxter denied Sammie Szmodics inside the opening two minutes before turning away Ryan Jackson's shot soon after.

Colchester then took a 25th-minute lead through Tom Eastman, who fired in from close range after Harry Pell headed on Courtney Senior's corner.

Baxter denied Luke Norris just before half-time after Shaun Donnellan's hesitancy allowed the U's striker a sniff of goal before Alex Fisher blasted a good chance over early in the second half for Yeovil.

Colchester doubled their lead just before the hour mark through Nouble, who dispossessed Jordan Green near the halfway line and lifted a 25-yard shot over Baxter and in.

Olufela Olomola dragged wide for Yeovil before Nouble sealed Colchester's win with six minutes remaining when he fired past Baxter from 20 yards, from Szmodics' assist.

Tom James scored a fine 25-yard free-kick in stoppage time but Colchester were well worth their win.

