EFL Cup: Southampton win penalty shootout after late Theo Walcott equaliser

Danny Ings scored his fourth goal in seven appearances against Everton.

Southampton needed penalties to get past Everton and set up a fourth-round trip to Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Cedric Soares scored the winning spot-kick in a 4-3 shootout victory after Theo Walcott's penalty was saved by Saints keeper Angus Gunn.

Walcott's late equaliser had taken it to penalties after Oumar Niasse played the former Southampton man in.

Saints had opened the scoring in the first half when Danny Ings fired low into the bottom corner.

Southampton, who had not won at Goodison Park since 1997, were on top in the first half and hit the post when a sloppy back pass from Morgan Schneiderlin set Redmond away but his effort cannoned back off the woodwork.

Ademola Lookman had Everton's best chance of the game after a lovely, chipped ball from Bernard released the young striker but his effort was well saved by Gunn.

Jan Bednarek forced Toffees keeper Maarten Stekelenburg into a diving save from a corner on the hour mark with Mario Lemina going close seconds after, his stinging drive flying just past the post.

Everton struggled to create many chances before Walcott's goal with Jonjoe Kenny shooting just wide of the mark after winning the ball back with 20 minutes left.