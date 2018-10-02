Match ends, Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(4).
EFL Cup: Southampton win penalty shootout after late Theo Walcott equaliser
-
- From the section League Cup
Southampton needed penalties to get past Everton and set up a fourth-round trip to Leicester in the Carabao Cup.
Cedric Soares scored the winning spot-kick in a 4-3 shootout victory after Theo Walcott's penalty was saved by Saints keeper Angus Gunn.
Walcott's late equaliser had taken it to penalties after Oumar Niasse played the former Southampton man in.
Saints had opened the scoring in the first half when Danny Ings fired low into the bottom corner.
Southampton, who had not won at Goodison Park since 1997, were on top in the first half and hit the post when a sloppy back pass from Morgan Schneiderlin set Redmond away but his effort cannoned back off the woodwork.
Ademola Lookman had Everton's best chance of the game after a lovely, chipped ball from Bernard released the young striker but his effort was well saved by Gunn.
Jan Bednarek forced Toffees keeper Maarten Stekelenburg into a diving save from a corner on the hour mark with Mario Lemina going close seconds after, his stinging drive flying just past the post.
Everton struggled to create many chances before Walcott's goal with Jonjoe Kenny shooting just wide of the mark after winning the ball back with 20 minutes left.
Line-ups
Everton
- 22Stekelenburg
- 43Kenny
- 4Keane
- 5Zouma
- 3Baines
- 18SchneiderlinBooked at 39minsSubstituted forWalcottat 79'minutes
- 26Davies
- 20Bernard
- 28DowellSubstituted forNiasseat 45'minutes
- 31LookmanSubstituted forRicharlisonat 60'minutes
- 14Tosun
Substitutes
- 2Holgate
- 11Walcott
- 12Digne
- 17Gueye
- 19Niasse
- 30Richarlison
- 33Neves Virgínia
Southampton
- 28Gunn
- 35BednarekBooked at 80mins
- 3Yoshida
- 5Stephens
- 2Cédric Soares
- 23Højbjerg
- 18Lemina
- 33Targett
- 22Redmond
- 9Ings
- 20GabbiadiniSubstituted forDavisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hoedt
- 8Davis
- 10Austin
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 17Armstrong
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 30,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(4).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(4). Cédric Soares (Southampton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Theo Walcott (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Matt Targett (Southampton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(3). Kurt Zouma (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(2), Southampton 1(3). Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot is too high. Richarlison should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(2), Southampton 1(2). Steven Davis (Southampton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(2), Southampton 1(1). Cenk Tosun (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(1), Southampton 1(1). Danny Ings (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1(1), Southampton 1. Leighton Baines (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Everton 1, Southampton 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Southampton 1.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Leighton Baines.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Southampton 1. Theo Walcott (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oumar Niasse.
Booking
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Theo Walcott replaces Morgan Schneiderlin.
Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Steven Davis replaces Manolo Gabbiadini.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Richarlison replaces Ademola Lookman.
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Oumar Niasse (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Everton).
Mario Lemina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernard (Everton).
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (Everton).
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Oumar Niasse replaces Kieran Dowell.
Second Half
Second Half begins Everton 0, Southampton 1.