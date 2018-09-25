Liverpool back women's team but 'things need to improve' - Chris Kirkland

Media playback is not supported on this device Kirkland 'hasn't got enough experience' for Liverpool job

Liverpool caretaker boss Chris Kirkland insists the club is backing the women's team despite former boss Neil Redfearn resigning after two games in charge.

Redfearn quit earlier this month because he felt the team were poorly supported and separate to the club.

Liverpool play games and train at Tranmere Rovers, and concerns have been raised about player accommodation.

"[Club CEO] Peter Moore knows things need to improve," said Kirkland, who bought new beds for players.

"We are at a tremendous football club and we will do everything to give us the best possible chance to succeed."

Several Liverpool players left the club in the summer, including England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain, who said she wanted to be "part of a project that is doing the most it can to develop women's football".

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Kirkland, who also has a daughter playing at the club's academy, added: "We are all pulling together and [the accommodation] was an issue, but the biggest thing is the girls are happy and looking forward to some new beds.

"The club has found some lovely apartments for them and they are more than happy with that. They weren't furnished, I had a contact who worked at a bed place, simple as that. It was job done and the club reimbursed me.

"It's about looking after the players, because they're the ones that play. If they are happy off the pitch, they are happy on it, and vice-versa. That's comes with the territory."

Neil Redfearn lost his first game in charge at Prenton Park to Manchester United

'Gutted' by Redfearn departure

Kirkland, who was recruited as a goalkeeping coach by Redfearn in the summer, said he was "gutted" when he heard the news about the former Leeds manager's departure.

But he says he lacks enough coaching experience to take over on a permanent basis, and expects the club to appoint a new manager soon.

"I admit I've not got the experience, but we've got Vicky Jepson, who has tremendous experience in the women's game, so she takes a lot the training," Kirkland added. "I'm still working my way through the badges.

"We are all in charge, I'm just the spokesperson, we are all pulling together because it's been a tough couple of weeks since Neil left.

"I was gutted, because everyone really liked him. He made a great impression. He is a great man, he cares a lot about football and the girls took to him instantly.

"It was upsetting but we have to move and we wish him all the best. There's no doubt he'll be back in the game because he has tremendous experience and is highly thought of."

Liverpool face Reading in the Women's Super League at their Tranmere Rovers home on Sunday, having lost 5-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend but fresh from a 1-0 win at Brighton last Sunday.

Asked about his targets for the season, Kirkland replied: "Just to do as best as we can. The new manager will come in and get the job permanently, but for now we got a great result down at Brighton and we have Reading on Sunday and we are not looking past that."